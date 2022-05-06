Wisconsin lands commitment from 2023 OL James Durand

Asher Low and Dillon Graff
Wisconsin football added to their 2023 class on Friday morning when the Badgers received a commitment from offensive lineman James Durand.

Durand heads to Madison from Chandler, Arizona where he has starred at Basha High School. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman is a three-star prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Arizona’s 2023 class.

Durand chose the Badgers over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, California, Iowa State, and a number of others. He is Wisconsin’s second commit in the 2023 class, joining linebacker Tyler Jansey.

