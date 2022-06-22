Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2023 four-star CB Jace Arnold

After an official visit to Madison this past weekend, 2023 four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Marietta, Georgia has officially committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Per 247Sports, Arnold is the No. 33 CB in the country, and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia.

The 5-foot-10, 168-pound CB chose Wisconsin over offers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and several others.

As a junior, the Marietta High School standout registered 36 tackles, six pass breakups, and three tackles for loss.

Arnold is the eleventh player to commit to Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

You can watch his highlights here.

The Georgia native announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf — Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022

