Wisconsin lands class of 2024 quarterback Milos Spasojevic

Luke Fickell and his staff landed a commitment from class of 2024 quarterback Milos Spasojevic earlier today.

The Badgers grabbed the quarterback from the rival state Minnesota. He is currently listed as a two-star recruit, the No. 186 quarterback in the class of 2024 and No. 41 player from his home state.

Soasojevic had previously tweeted Wisconsin had extended him a preferred walk-on offer, pointing toward him joining the program with that designation.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 7: Iowa wins the Big Ten West

247Sports lists St. Thomas as the Minnetonka native’s only official offer. He also reportedly had some interest from Minnesota.

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 is currently ranked No. 25 in the nation with 21 total commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire