Wisconsin lands class of 2022 three-star CB A’Khoury Lyde

The Wisconsin football program just received its third commitment of the day and fourth in the last week.

First it was Barrett Nelson, then J.T. Seagreaves, then Cade Yacamelli. This time it’s three-star cornerback A’Khoury Lyde.

BREAKING: Three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde has committed to #Wisconsin.#Badgers have now picked up four commitments in three days.https://t.co/pPkO9WHfAp pic.twitter.com/0j9y5CdPG2 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 22, 2021

Lyde is 247Sports’ No. 745 player in the class of 2022, No. 74 cornerback and No. 17 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

The corner chose the Badgers over Duke and Pittsburgh and now joins a Wisconsin class of 2022 headlined by QB Myles Burkett and OT Barrett Nelson.

After months of waiting for the Badgers’ class of 2022 to come together, we’ve seen three commitments just today with more figuring to come in the coming weeks.

