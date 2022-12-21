Wisconsin lands a 2023 preferred walk-on defensive lineman

Wisconsin continued to be on a recruiting roll early this week as the Badgers landed 2023 preferred walk-on Nolan Vils.

Vils was previously committed to Augustana (DII) and the 2023 defensive lineman announced his decision to flip via Twitter on Monday.

“I’d like to thank all the coaches at Augustana for their interest in me and all they have done for me,” said Vils on Twitter. “With that being said I have decided to de-commit from Augustana to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin.”

Vils is a Badger State native and starred at Sauk Prairie this past year.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire