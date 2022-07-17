Wisconsin lands 2023 long-snapper Keane Bessert as PWO

On Friday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff received a walk-on commitment from 2023 long-snapper Keane Bessert out of Fruita, Colorado.

According to the Rubio Long Snapping rankings, Bessert is a 4.5-star recruit ranked as the No. 6 LS prospect in the country.

He committed to UW over reported interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Oregon. You can watch his junior season highlights here.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound LS caught the attention of the Badgers’ coaching staff during Wisconsin’s team camp back in June.

The Colorado native announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

