Wisconsin lands 2022 three-star WR Vinny Anthony

The Badgers are on an absolute recruiting tear over the past two weeks, and, on Wednesday morning, they landed their ninth commit in 12 days.

Three-star 2022 wide receiver Vinny Anthony is headed to the Badgers, ultimately choosing Wisconsin over Duke, Air Force and others. Anthony is the second receiver to choose the Badgers in 2022 (Tommy McIntosh) and becomes the 10th commit in the class.

Anthony plays his high school football at Louisville Male in Louisville, Kentucky. The three-star prospect went live on Twitter to announce his commitment to Wisconsin. From his Twitter, here are Anthony’s immediate thoughts about becoming a Badger commit: