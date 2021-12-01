Wisconsin lands a 2022 in-state preferred walk-on

Wisconsin added to their 2022 class on Wednesday with a player they offered late into the recruiting cycle.

Class of 2022 Fort Atkinson star Drew Evans announced his commitment to Wisconsin via his Twitter account. The Badgers offered the offensive lineman in the middle of his phenomenal senior season at Fort Atkinson. Evans stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 260 pounds.

Evans becomes the third offensive lineman to commit to the Badgers in the 2022 class.

He joins four-star recruit Joe Brunner, who is also ranked by 247Sports as the top player in the Badger State, and Stoughton native Barrett Nelson in the offensive line class.