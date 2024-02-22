Wisconsin landed one of the best transfer portal cornerbacks this offseason

The Wisconsin Badgers were busy in the transfer portal this offseason.

The program currently has 12 total transfer commitments, good for one 247Sports’ top 10 transfer classes.

The headliners of the group: former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, former Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker, former USC linebacker Tackett Curtis and former Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

There are several under-the-radar additions. One of them is former Toledo cornerback R.J. Delancy III.

PFF is one outlet that took notice of the move. It has Delancy as its No. 2 cornerback in the transfer portal this offseason.

The three-year starter at Toledo recorded 28 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one interception in 2023.

He figures to play a big role in Wisconsin’s cornerback rotation this season.

