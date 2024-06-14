On (to) Wisconsin! – La Cueva’s Mason Posa commits to Badgers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s highest rated football player made his college commitment on Thursday. Mason Posa, La Cueva’s four-star linebacker, announced that he is taking his talents to Madison, Wisconsin to play for the Badgers.

Posa received plenty of interest from a variety of schools around the country. In total, he racked up over 20 offers across seven conferences, including all four power conferences. His top three schools included Oregon, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin made me feel at home, they have an incredible fan base around there, and Madison Wisconsin is a beautiful place and I just can’t wait,” said Posa. “This is linebacker U and Wisconsin is on top of who they have. I just knew if I want to be a great linebacker, I got to go over there.”

The 6-6 305 pound linebacker is ranked at No. 283 on the ESPN300 recruiting database. He is the top ranked player in New Mexico and the seventh highest rated at his position in the country.

Posa said Wisconsin primarily plans to use him as an inside linebacker that will receive pass rushing opportunities on the outside in third down situations. He does not plan on dropping back in coverage in the secondary like he does for La Cueva.

In addition to football, Posa is also one of the top wrestlers in the state. A three-time state champion, Posa said he plans on returning to high school for the spring semester in a quest for a fourth and to top the high school career of his father.

