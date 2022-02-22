Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh makes a late entry into the 2022 NFL draft

Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh announced on Monday that he’s leaving college for the NFL.

Ordinarily, players leaving school before completing their NCAA eligibility have to declare for the draft in January. But Larsh is an unusual case because he has already spent five seasons in college. He had originally planned to stick around for a sixth season, which the NCAA is allowing all athletes who participated in the covid-shortened 2020 season to do. But now he has changed his mind.

“Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my dream of playing in the NFL and signing with Perla Sports Management,” Larsh wrote on Twitter. “Beyond blessed to have spent my college career as a Badger and excited for my next opportunity.”

Realistically, it’s unlikely that Larsh will be drafted. Kickers usually have to have had extraordinary college careers to get drafted. Larsh was solid at Wisconsin (17-for-22 on field goals last year) but much more likely to be an undrafted free agent than a draft pick.

But Larsh’s entry is notable in that it serves as a reminder that the full list of prospects in the 2022 NFL draft is not yet finalized. It’s still possible that some sixth-year players could follow Larsh’s path.

