Wisconsin keeps the streak alive, outlasts Nebraska in OT

Despite trailing 14-0 early and giving up the lead late, Wisconsin used an old school fourth-and-1 conversion through Braelon Allen to spark a 24-17 win over Nebraska.

With the win, Wisconsin keeps the bowl eligibility streak alive. The Badgers, who now sit at 6-5 and are officially eligible for postseason play with six wins, will be bowling for the 22nd straight season.

That number trails only Georgia (26 years) and Oklahoma (24 years) nationally for the longest active bowl streak in the nation.

Wisconsin has longer active bowl streaks than the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Michigan, and Ohio State.

The Freedom Trophy is in Madison, Wisconsin:

