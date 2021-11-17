Wisconsin keeps on rising in the latest CFP rankings

After yet another win, Wisconsin football is on the rise again in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The newest rankings dropped on Tuesday evening, and the Badgers were in their highest spot to date. After coming in at No. 18 a week ago, Wisconsin moved up to No. 15 this week. On the back of six straight wins, the Badgers find themselves in the Big Ten West drivers seat, but still likely outside playoff consideration even if they win out.

The top four remained unchanged, as the highest-ranked team to lose was last week’s No. 8 Oklahoma who fell to Baylor and slipped all the way to No. 13.

Here is a look at the complete CFP rankings for Week 12:

No. 25: Mississippi State (6-4)

No. 24: Houston (9-1)

No. 23 Utah (7-3)

No. 22: UTSA (10-0)

No. 21 Arkansas (7-3)

No. 20: NC State (7-3)

No. 19: San Diego State (9-1)

No. 18: Pittsburgh (8-2)

No. 17: Iowa (8-2)

No. 16: Texas A&M (7-3)

No. 15: Wisconsin (7-3)

No. 14: BYU (8-2)

No. 13: Oklahoma (9-1)

No. 12: Mississippi (8-2)

No. 11: Baylor (8-2)

No. 10: Wake Forest (9-1)

No. 9: Oklahoma State (9-1)

No. 8: Notre Dame (9-1)

No. 7: Michigan State (9-1)

No. 6: Michigan (9-1)

No. 5: Cincinnati (10-0)

No. 4: Ohio State (9-1)

No. 3: Oregon (9-1)

No. 2: Alabama (9-1)

No. 1: Georgia (10-0)

1

1