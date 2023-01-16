Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton could help fix defensive tackle woes

If the Cleveland Browns want to find more success in 2023 they have got to figure out the defensive tackle position. The group was one of the worst in the league last season and the room needs an overhaul. The team will likely look to address it both in the draft and free agency. When looking for defensive tackle prospects Keeanu Benton should be firmly on their list.

Benton checks in at 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds and is a great anchor in the middle of the defensive line. He has great size and strength that allows him to absorb double teams and keep his linebackers clean. There are things that Benton does that don’t show up in the stat sheet but are clear to see on film. Against the run, you get a player that isn’t easily moved and helps to eliminate explosive runs up the middle even if he isn’t the one making the tackle.

Benton will need refinement as a pass rusher at the next level but he isn’t a liability at the position. He pushes the pocket up the middle and prevents easy step-up opportunities for quarterbacks to extend plays. Drafting the Wisconsin man will have a ripple effect on the defense and Benton would greatly benefit from the attention Myles Garrett draws.

The Browns need a lot of help at the defensive tackle prospect and Benton has all the tools and traits to be a piece of the solution.

