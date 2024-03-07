Wisconsin reserve Kamari McGee has been practicing and hopes to play Thursday against Rutgers

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee is helped off the court by Max Klesmit (11) and Markus Ilver during the Jan. 19 game against Indiana.

MADISON – Kamari McGee isn’t sure if he will be cleared to play Thursday when Wisconsin hosts Rutgers in a critical Big Ten game, but the valuable reserve guard sounds ready to lobby the staff to turn him loose.

“I’m back ready for whenever we’re cleared to go,” the junior said after practice Wednesday.

McGee has missed 11 games since suffering a broken toe on Jan. 19 in UW’s 91-79 victory over Indiana.

The reasons are several for the Badgers' slide since then, but their record in those games is 4-7.

McGee is averaging just 1.4 points and 6.8 minutes per game in 18 games. However, he has 12 steals, seven assists and was shooting 47.1% before suffering the injury.

His most important contribution, along with fellow reserve guard John Blackwell, was providing terrific defense, both on and off the ball.

“It’s definitely been tough just watching the games,” said McGee, who is in his second season at UW after starting out at UW-Green Bay. “I just felt if I was out there I could have helped a little bit in the minutes that I got.”

Asked he has been told he will be playing Thursday against Rutgers, McGee said:

“We’re just stacking good days. I’m doing whatever the trainers tell me.”

#Badgers Kamari McGee talks about suffering the toe injury vs. IU. pic.twitter.com/xAqyrwv8LS — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 6, 2024

McGee began working on the court midway through last week, while the Badgers were preparing to host Illinois. He did agility work and individual work.

“Just to get my rhythm back,” he said.

UW players were off Sunday after the loss to Illinois but they have practiced each of the last three days.

McGee has been able to gradually increase his workload during that three-day span.

“It is so good to be back on the court with the guys,” he said. “Each day has been better than the last.…

“Today was one of my better days. So, if it was up to me, I’m clear and ready to go.”

McGee acknowledged, however, he still feels discomfort in his foot.

"It's not 100% healed but it is getting better," he said. "There's still pain that I am playing through."

When McGee suffered the injury in the second half of the Indiana game he didn’t initially suspect he would be sidelined for so many games.

“When I walked to the free-throw line, I knew something was wrong,” he said. “But I just didn’t know where the pain was coming from exactly.”

After missing the first of bonus free throws, McGee then tumbled to the court while on defense. He had to be helped off the court.

“When I took that second fall, that is when I realized what it was,” he said. “That was my first time being in that much pain. I knew it was something serious.

“I couldn’t put my foot down. I couldn’t walk on it. I tripped over a camera guy and I couldn’t put pressure on my right foot.

“I couldn’t feel my toe. That is what I was yelling to the trainer. My whole foot was in pain.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee hopes to play Thursday against Rutgers