Wisconsin jumps 10 spots in the latest AP top 25 poll

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers moved up 10 spots this week to No. 13 in the newly released AP Top 25 poll.

The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off a massive week for the program. Wisconsin went 3-0, including wins over two of the nations top three team’s in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

Wisconsin began the week by defeating a top five Purdue team on the road, Iowa at home Thursday night, and finally Maryland on the road on Sunday.

Wisconsin is one of five Big Ten programs ranked in the AP Top 25. The Badgers are joined by Purdue (No. 7), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16), and Illinois (No. 25).

📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈 The 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟑 Wisconsin Badgers pic.twitter.com/BAWoigBZhv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 10, 2022

Wisconsin resumes Big Ten play Thursday when they host No. 16 Ohio State (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center.

