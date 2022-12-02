Wisconsin S John Torchio wins Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

After a season that included a career-high five interceptions and a career-best 50 total tackles, Wisconsin safety John Torchio took home Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honors.

The award is given to a student-athlete “who has distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.”

It was a career year for Torchio in multiple ways, both with on the field with his play and overall with his superior sportsmanship.

Torchio also earned All-Big Ten First Team defense according to the media and All-Big Ten Second Team according to the coaches.

The Wisconsin senior set career-highs in nearly every major category and will look to add to those numbers in the Badgers’ bowl game.

The Jewelry Thief can do it all.@JohnTorchio is your Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree 🙌 Given to a student-athlete who has distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. pic.twitter.com/0tJAePOinh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire