Wisconsin, Iowa on the rise in this week’s ‘The Athletic 130 college football rankings’

Week 2 of the Big Ten football season saw some captivating contests, surprising results and significant movement in national rankings.

Ohio State fell at home to Oregon in what became the school’s first regular-season loss in three years, Iowa went on the road and pounded a top-10 Iowa State team, Minnesota had some trouble with Miami (OH) and more.

After every week concludes, The Athletic releases an updated ranking for every FBS team in the country.

Wisconsin football game-by-game win probabilities updated by ESPN FPI

With last week’s shakeup at the top of the Big Ten and blowout victories towards the bottom, here is where every Big Ten team falls in The Athletic’s latest ranking:

No. 78: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1 (0-1 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 78

No. 77: Illinois Fighting Illini

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) runs with the ball in the first quarter during Saturday’s game with Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2 (1-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 77

No. 70: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Record: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 72

No. 68: Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Record: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 69

No. 61: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 56

No. 52: Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 49

No. 40: Maryland Terrapins

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 40

No. 35: Indiana Hoosiers

Members of the Indiana football team wave to the Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Record: 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 35

No. 25: Michigan Wolverines

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 30

No. 24: Michigan State Spartans

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0 (1-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 29

No. 17: Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 19

No. 10: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Record: 1-1 (1-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 3

No. 9: Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0 (1-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 12

No. 4: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Record: 2-0 (1-0 Big Ten) Last week's ranking: 8

