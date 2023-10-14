Wisconsin-Iowa 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Badgers to beat Hawkeyes

The College "GameDay" crew has made its picks for Saturday's game between Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and Iowa (5-1, 2-1).

The Badgers and Hawkeyes are the top two teams in the Big Ten West standings heading into Week 7. The winner of Saturday's game will have an advantage in the race to win the division in 2023, as every other team has at least two losses in conference play.

The Badgers' defense has been staunch in its last three games, surrendering no more than 17 points in wins over Georgia Southern, Purdue and Rutgers. That unit will take on a much-maligned Iowa offense, whose struggles on the field have created something of a derisive "Drive to 325" as it attempts to average 25 points per game.

Saturday's game will also be a little more personal, as the Badgers take on former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, who has been thrust into the starting role after transferring to play for the Hawkeyes.

Here's how the "GameDay" panel — including Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and guest picker Joel McHale — picked the pivotal Big Ten West matchup between Wisconsin and Iowa:

Wisconsin-Iowa on 'College GameDay': Who Joel McHale, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked:

Desmond Howard : Wisconsin

Pat McAfee : Wisconsin

Joel McHale: Iowa

Lee Corso : Wisconsin

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

