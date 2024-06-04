Wisconsin iOL Joe Huber receives high grade by PFF entering 2024 season

Wisconsin football interior offensive lineman Joe Huber was ranked No. 9 overall in ProFootballFocus’ recent ranking of returning Big Ten interior offensive linemen.

Huber, a redshirt season with four combined seasons representing the Badgers and Cincinnati Bearcats, is ranked behind players including Michigan State’s Tanner Miller, UCLA’s Spencer Holstege, Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson and Iowa’s Connor Colby.

Huber received a 69.6 overall grade from PFF entering 2024-25. His 2023 campaign with included 13 starts at left guard and zero sacks allowed over 475 pressure opportunities,

The Dublin, Ohio native also posted a 76.2 pass-blocking grade via PFF in 2023-24, the 14th best in the Big Ten at his position.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is entering his fifth season of collegiate eligibility after following head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to UW.

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Interior OL💪 pic.twitter.com/c4kMDwsKQw — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 3, 2024

Led by position coach A.J. Blazek, Wisconsin has a storied history of producing elite-level offensive lineman. As a staple in this season’s line, Huber will look to captain a group protecting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and running backs Chez Mellisa and Tawee Walker.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire