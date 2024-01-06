Wisconsin inside linebacker enters the transfer portal

Wisconsin inside linebacker Aidan Vaughan entered the transfer portal earlier today.

Vaughan was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 who chose Wisconsin over the likes of Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Minnesota. Coming out of high school he was ranked No. 545 in his class, No. 51 at his position and No. 14 from the state of Michigan.

The young linebacker played sparingly over the last two seasons with Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney leading the inside linebacker position. Now with Turner gone to the portal and Njongmeta gone to the NFL Draft, Wisconsin has added three from the portal at the position this offseason.

Officially in the Transfer portal and looking for new home! pic.twitter.com/NOLCSwIWd4 — Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) January 6, 2024

Vaughan has already tweeted portal offers Kent State and Liberty.

