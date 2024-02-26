Wisconsin, Indiana need victories as Big Ten tournament nears, but for different reasons

MADISON – Wisconsin and Indiana both need to string together victories over the final two weeks of the Big Ten regular season, though for dramatically different reasons.

The Badgers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) enter the week one game behind second-place Illinois (20-7, 11-5) with four games remaining.

They are in position to secure a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, which opens March 13 in Minneapolis.

However, they are trying to hold off Northwestern (19-8, 10-6) and Nebraska (20-8, 10-7).

Mike Woodson's Hoosiers are struggling as they prepare to host Wisconsin

The Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) have lost their last four games and eight of their last 10. They are in danger of having to play on the opening day of the league tournament – reserved for the bottom four teams – and missing out on postseason play beyond that.

“Again, I’m upset with the way we played, the way I’ve coached this team this whole season,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the Hoosiers’ 83-74 loss Saturday at Penn State. “We’ve lost more games at home than we’ve lost in the last two years. That’s just not good.

“I’ve always felt I could take any team and go win with it. We’ve had our struggles this year. We’ve got to try to finish this season on a high note.”

Will UW coach Greg Gard and his players face an Indiana team full of resolve on Tuesday? Or has the Hoosiers’ will to fight been sapped?

The Badgers, who have won two of their last three games after stumbling through a four-game losing streak, can’t assume the latter.

UW is coming off a 74-70 home victory over Maryland, a game in which the Badgers led for the final 30 minutes 30 seconds.

The Badgers defended well for the most part until Maryland hit 5 of 8 shots, including 3 of 4 three-pointers, and 6 of 8 free throws to score 19 points in the final 4:01.

“Definitely fouled too much at the end,” forward Tyler Wahl said, “but I feel like overall we were good on both sides of the ball. I feel like, other than the last four minutes, we did a pretty good job of playing clean but still being physical.

“And I think we did a really good job of playing team defense, where we had guys in the gaps, guys helping and not over-rotating too much. Because that keeps us from running around and giving up those open looks.”

John Blackwell, in his second game back from an injury, gave the Badgers a boost

The improved play of freshman John Blackwell was critical.

Playing his second game after missing two games because of a hip injury, Blackwell contributed nine points, two rebounds and one block. He also helped limit Jahmir Young to 6-for-17 shooting.

Blackwell contributed 12 points and four rebounds in UW’s 91-79 victory over the Hoosiers on Jan. 19.

“I think the big thing with John is his mindset,” forward Steven Crowl said. “When we’re struggling to score, he is going to go and attack and get to the free-throw line. That is pretty impressive for a freshman.

“He does all the little defensive things, too. I think outside of Chucky (Hepburn) he is one of our best on-ball defenders. So, as a freshman he is doing great and he is only going to get better.”

How will Max Klesmit be received by Indiana fans?

Max Klesmit carried UW in the teams’ first meeting by hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers and 8 of 11 shots overall en route to scoring 26 points. Klesmit scored 20 consecutive points in the second half to help turn a 43-33 lead into a 63-44 advantage. He scored 14 of those points after the Hoosiers pulled within 49-42.

Klesmit, who is shooting 41.2% from three-point range in league play, likely won’t be embraced by the fans in Assembly Hall.

In addition to scoring 26 points, Klesmit drew a Flagrant 2 foul on Indiana’s CJ Gunn in the second half. Woodson, speaking three days later on his weekly radio show, suggested Klesmit instigated the incident by sticking his head into Gunn’s chest/shoulder area.

“I mean, the guy sticks his head in your chest, anything's liable to happen in the heat of battle of a basketball game,” Woodson said. “I’m not saying what CJ did was right. You could be the bigger person and walk away, but when you don’t punish the guy for instigating it, that's a problem with me…

“If he hadn't done that, I don't think C.J. would've been walking to the locker room taking an early shower.”

