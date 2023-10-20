Wisconsin at Illinois: Quarterback Braedyn Locke set to make his first college start

WISCONSIN (4-2, 2-1 BIG TEN) AT ILLINOIS (3-4, 1-3)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois.

TV: FS1 with Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analysis).

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network with Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analysis) and Patrick Herb (sideline).

Line: Wisconsin by 2 ½.

Series: UW leads the series, 49-45-2.

Coaches: Luke Fickell (5-2, first full season; 68-27, seventh season overall) vs. Illinois’ Bret Bielema (16-16, third season; 113-74, 15th season overall).

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

How will quarterback Braedyn Locke respond in his first start since high school?

With quarterback Tanner Mordecai (broken hand) out indefinitely, redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke takes over the offense. Locke fumbled twice and threw an interception after he replaced Mordecai last week against Iowa. The Illini have forced just nine turnovers – five fumbles and four interceptions. Nevertheless, Locke must protect the ball and avoid giving Illinois a short field. Can he protect the ball, make the right reads and deliver the ball on time and on target? Can he and his receivers make plays against a defense that allows 234.3 passing yards per game, the No. 11 mark in the Big Ten? Will the staff ponder making a change if he struggles?

Can either Wisconsin or Illinois take control of the game early?

Both teams have struggled to score early this season. The Illini have been outscored by a combined 49-17 in the first quarter of games. They have held a lead after one quarter just once – 7-3 over Toledo in the season-opener. UW has been better but by no means dominant. The Badgers have outscored their opponents by a combined 27-17 in the opening quarter. UW has just three first-quarter touchdowns and just seven offensive touchdowns in the first half this season. Starting an inexperienced quarterback, it is essential for the Badgers to play from in front.

If the Badgers can slow the Illinois ground game, they should be able to pressure QB Luke Altmyer

Illinois has not been able to run the ball consistently this season. Freshman Kaden Feagin gave the Illini a solid performance with 84 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in his first college start. But Illinois is just 11th in the league in rushing at 127.6 yards per game. The Illini likely will be encouraged after seeing Iowa rush for 200 yards against UW but if the Badgers put Illinois in obvious passing situations they should be able to get after quarterback Luke Altmyer. Illinois has allowed a total of 28 sacks, the worst mark in the Big Ten.

UW defense has to be aware of wide receivers Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in the Big Ten but Illinois’ Isaiah Williams leads the league in catches with 42. He averages six catches and 78.0 receiving yards per game. Williams, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, has at least one catch in all 32 games he has played since switching from quarterback before the start of the 2021 season. He leads the Illini in catches and receiving yards (546). Pat Bryant has 19 fewer receptions but leads the team in touchdown catches with five and averages a touchdown every 4.6 catches.

HISTORY LESSON

When UW and Illinois met last season in Madison, the Badgers desperately needed a victory. They were coming off an ugly 52-21 loss at Ohio State and were 0-1 in the Big Ten and 2-2 overall.

UW started quickly against the Illini. Isaac Guerendo returned the opening kickoff 38 yards to the UW 47 and capped a 53-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown reception to help UW take a 7-0 lead 4 minutes 45 seconds into the game.

That was the zenith for UW.

Graham Mertz was sacked five times and threw two interceptions. Both interceptions led to touchdowns as the Illini built a 14-10 halftime lead and then dominated the second half in their 34-10 victory.

Chase Brown led the Illini with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown. UW was held to 2 rushing yards on 24 attempts, thanks to the 22 yards lost on the sacks.

Less than 24 hours later, athletic director Chris McIntosh fired head coach Paul Chryst.

DID YOU KNOW?

Sixth-year senior C.J. Goetz, a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School, leads UW’s outside linebackers in sacks with 2 ½. He also leads the team in tackles for loss with five. Goetz had a total of five sacks entering the season. He is on pace to surpass his total of tackles for loss (nine) last season.

