Wisconsin vs. Illinois game puts Badgers players and Jim Leonhard in each other's sights

MADISON – Hunter Wohler admits it would be cool to see Jim Leonhard again.

“I don’t know if he’ll be there Saturday, but you wish him all the best,” Wisconsin’s junior safety said,

The world of college football can be small. Coaches move from job to job. Players move from school to school. The ties built at each stop, however, usually don't break.

That is the case with Leonhard even though the former Badgers defensive coordinator and interim head coach is part of the opposition this week.

Leonhard is a senior analyst for Illinois, which puts him on the opposite side of the fence when the Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) play at the Illini (3-4, 1-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Who would have thought this was possible at this point a year ago?

“I haven’t talked to him since he left here, but if we do see him I know it will be all love,” sophomore cornerback Ricardo Hallman said. “We had a great relationship while he was here.”

Leonhard's ties with Wisconsin run deep

Hallman is one of the many players on the UW roster who were either recruited by Leonhard or coached directly by him. Throughout Leonard's term as interim coach, players publicly offered their support for Wisconsin to keep him.

Luke Fickell offered Leonhard the defensive coordinator job at UW, but Leonhard passed. Before the start of fall camp, Leonhard was hired at Illinois, where he works for former UW coach Bret Bielema, who was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin Leonhard’s senior season.

Among the coaches Leonhard has been working with is first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who played at Wisconsin from 2007-11.

“I know their DC is an ex-Badger, so it wasn’t really a surprise,” junior linebacker Jake Chaney said. “I love Coach Leonhard. I’ll never say anything foul about him.”

The players Leonhard coached at UW remain in his thoughts as well. Chaney said his father gets texts occasionally from Leonhard just to see how Chaney is doing. Wohler also said Leonhard sent him a text earlier this season to wish him well.

“Relationships never disappear,” Wohler said. “You hold those for a long time especially if you grew close. Coach Leonhard is a guy I really looked up to that obviously helped me get to where I am, but once it’s game time, once you step on the field (the relationship) all goes away and then after it’s a different story.”

Plenty of reunions for the Badgers this season

The UW players should be used to these reunions at this point. Last week former Badger quarterback Deacon Hill started for Iowa. Washington State's Nakia Watson, a Badger letterwinner in 2019 and '20, started at running back against UW in Week 2.

Wisconsin lost those two games. This week the team gets an opponent that is coming off the high of a last-second victory at Maryland. The matchup is also an opportunity to atone for a 34-10 loss to Illinois last season. One day later Paul Chryst was fired and Leonhard stepped into the interim role.

"I know he’s going to give them tells and things he expects from me and the other guys on the defense," Hallman said. "It’s a pretty cool matchup. It sucks he’s on the other side because I was recruited by the guy. He’s a great person, a great coach, but at the end of the day it’s a business. ... You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do."

Leonhard helps with offense, defense and special teams at Illinois while serving as one of the options Henry has at his disposal as a sounding board.

During Big Ten media day in July, Bielema said Leonhard will work in the office Sunday-Thursday and won’t travel with the team on gameday. Analysts typically help break down opponents and serve as an addition set of eyes for the coaching staff.

“I wouldn’t say it is weird but it definitely sticks out,” senior defensive lineman Gio Paez said. “That was my guy when he was here. Coach Leonhard was my guy. I have no ill feelings or anything bad to say about him. He is a great dude."

