Wisconsin hosts top transfer portal SG Camren Hunter on official visit

Wisconsin basketball hosted top transfer shooting guard Camren Hunter on an official visit on Friday.

The former Central Arkansas star posted pictures of the visit on Instagram, including of him in a No. 11 Wisconsin jersey.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

Hunter averaged 16.9 points, 5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 42% shooting and 31% from 3 as a sophomore in 2022-23. He did not play last season. The shooting guard is listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports, specifically ranked as the No. 165 overall transfer and No. 28 shooting guard.

Wisconsin was late to pursue the top transfer. He entered the portal on March 7, and quickly received heavy interest from programs including St. Louis, Butler, West Virginia and Florida State.

The Badgers are making a strong late push — which could have some real weight given his visit.

Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter currently on campushttps://t.co/oCVCip1Rch pic.twitter.com/bp1xNTvjw6 — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) April 26, 2024

#Badgers brought in former Central Arkansas point guard Camren Hunter for a visit, it seems. Did not play last season, so has two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/FlKI0xfITX — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) April 26, 2024

For more on Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal activity, check out our ongoing tracker of the Badgers transfer portal visits and targets.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire