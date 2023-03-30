Wisconsin hosts a talented in-state offensive lineman for a visit

Wisconsin hosted a stand-out in-state offensive lineman during Tuesday’s spring practice.

Garrett Sexton was on campus for Tuesday’s practice, and the Wisconsin native took to Instagram to show out in the Badger threads.

Sexton has received a number of major offers, including Penn State, Stanford, Baylor, Michigan State, and Oklahoma.

According to 247Sports, he is a consensus three-star recruit. The Arrowhead High School star stands at 6-foot-7 and is a class of 2024 prospect. He is the No. 9 overall player in Wisconsin and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the country in the class of 2024.

Here is a look at Sexton on campus in Madison:

Had a great time in Madison today!! Thanks for having me @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/lbX7mZy552 — Garrett Sexton (@garrettsextonwi) March 29, 2023

