Wisconsin to host four-star 2024 OT Liam Andrews this weekend
The Badgers are hosting a top prospect this weekend for an official visit. Wisconsin will host four-star offensive tackle Liam Andrews, who has a number of top offers.
Andrews currently has offers from the likes of Penn State, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Miami.
He received a Badger offer back on January 21, 2023. The four-star prospect is the top player in the state of Massachusetts according to 247Sports’ rankings. Andrews is a consensus four-star prospect among the major recruiting sites.
Here is a look at Andrews announcing the visit on Twitter as he is headed back to Madison this weekend:
Back in Madison, Wisconsin this weekend. Where are my #Badgers fans at⁉️ @CoachFick @G_Scruggs pic.twitter.com/q5LIW7Xy4V
— Liam Andrews (@1iamandrews) June 8, 2023