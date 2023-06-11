Wisconsin to host four-star 2024 OT Liam Andrews this weekend

The Badgers are hosting a top prospect this weekend for an official visit. Wisconsin will host four-star offensive tackle Liam Andrews, who has a number of top offers.

Andrews currently has offers from the likes of Penn State, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Miami.

He received a Badger offer back on January 21, 2023. The four-star prospect is the top player in the state of Massachusetts according to 247Sports’ rankings. Andrews is a consensus four-star prospect among the major recruiting sites.

Here is a look at Andrews announcing the visit on Twitter as he is headed back to Madison this weekend:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire