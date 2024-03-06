Wisconsin hockey players Kirsten Simms, Caroline Harvey earn top honors from WCHA

MADISON – The Wisconsin women’s hockey team, two days away from its WCHA semifinal against Minnesota, won twice Wednesday.

The Badgers were up for three major WCHA awards to be announced Wednesday and won two as sophomores Kirsten Simms and Caroline Harvey were named the conference’s forward and defender of the year.

Simms is the program’s first forward of the year since Daryl Watts in 2021 and the fourth Badgers to receive the honor in the past six seasons.

Harvey is the program’s first defender of the year since Stefanie McKeough in 2012.

Simms and Harvey are two of the WCHA's most productive players at their positions.

Simms, who leads the nation with 67 points, also leads the conference with 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists). She also led the league with six game-winning goals. Her .24 shot percentage ranked fourth in the league, but the three players ahead of her had significantly fewer shots.

Harvey claimed the honor despite missing nine games due to injury. Nonetheless she led all WCHA defenders with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) and her +45 plus/minus rating is second-best among defenders in the league.

UW defender Ava Murphy was up for rookie of the year, an award that went to Ohio State's Joy Dunne.

The Badgers will be in the running for two more WCHA honors Thursday: coach of the year (Mark Johnson) and student-athlete of the year (Britta Curl).

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Kirsten Simms, Caroline Harvey earn top honors from WCHA