Wisconsin high school state baseball tournament live updates, scores for 2024 WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals

The 2024 WIAA high school baseball state tournament begins Monday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, with four Division 1 quarterfinal games.

The action starts at 9 a.m.

The other three divisions have their opening rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday with all the title games on Thursday. There will be new champions in every division as none of the 2023 winners returned to state.

We'll have live updates throughout the tournament from Neuroscience Group Field. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest today when the games get underway.

Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament games, schedule

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals - Monday, June 10Game 1 - (4) Arrowhead vs. (5) Westosha Central (9 a.m.)Game 2 - (1) De Pere vs. (8) Menasha (following Game 1 at approximately 11 a.m.)

DE PERE STATE PREVIEW: Redbirds enter tournament as No. 1 seed, on quest for a title

MENASHA STATE PREVIEW: Bluejays baseball team return to WIAA state tournament for first time since 1995

Quarterfinals - Monday, June 10Game 3 - (3) Sun Prairie East vs. (6) Hudson (2:30 p.m.) Game 4 - (2) Oak Creek vs. (7) Nicolet (following Game 3 at approximately 4:30 p.m.)Semifinals - Wednesday, June 12 - 2:30 p.m.Game 5 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship - Thursday, June 13 - 6 p.m.Game 7 - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

DIVISION 2

Semifinals - Wednesday, June 12 Game 1 - (2) Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. (3) Edgewood Sacred Heart (9 a.m.)Game 2 - (1) Mosinee vs. (4) La Crosse Logan (following Game 1 at approximately 11 a.m.)

Championship - Thursday, June 13 - 3 p.m.Game 3 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

DIVISION 3

Semifinals - Tuesday, June 11 Game 1 - (2) Kenosha St. Joseph vs. (3) Bonduel (2:30 p.m.) Game 2 - (1) Aquinas (1) vs. (4) Cumberland (following Game 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m.)

Championship - Thursday, June 13 - NoonGame 3 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

DIVISION 4

Semifinals - Tuesday, June 11Game 1 - (2) Johnson Creek vs. (3) Solon Springs/Northwood (9 a.m.)Game 2 - (1) Eleva-Strum vs. (4) Pacelli (following Game 1 at approximately 11 a.m.)

Championship - Thursday, June 13 - 9 a.m.Game 2 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

How to watch Wisconsin high school state baseball tournament: live stream

Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS network.

WIAA state baseball tournament tickets

General admission tickets per game are $11. An all-day pass is $22. Tickets are purchased electronically via the WIAA website and are displayed on your phone.

2023 Wisconsin high school baseball state champions

Division 1: Whitefish Bay

Division 2: Denmark

Division 3: St. Croix Falls

Division 4: Ithaca

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2024 Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament scores, schedule