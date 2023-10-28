Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for WIAA Playoffs: Level 2

Footballs lay on the sideline.

DIVISION 1

(4) Neenah 21, (8) Chippewa Falls 0

(2) Kimberly 35, (3) Stevens Point 18

(5) Fond du Lac 42, (8) De Pere 21

(2) Marquette 42, (3) Bay Port 15

(1) Sussex Hamilton 30, (5) Arrowhead 28

(2) Verona 28, (3) Middleton 26

(1) Muskego 37, (5) Racine Case 10

(2) Frankllin 45, (3) Oak Creek 7

DIVISION 2

(1) Waunakee 42, (4) La Crosse Central 0

(2) New Richmond 50, (3) Menomonie 15

(1) Kaukauna 13, (4) West De Pere 7

(3) Cedarburg 17, (2) Homestead 16

(4) Slinger 52, (8) Germantown 25

(2) Sun Prairie East 43, (6) Monona Grove 12

(1) Kettle Moraine 31, (5) Westosha Central 0

(2) Badger 35, (3) Waukesha West 10

DIVISION 3

(1) Rice Lake 50, (4) Sparta 20

(3) Onalaska 35, (2) Medford 16

(1) Mount Horeb/Barneveld 38, (5) Baraboo 13

(2) Green Bay Notre Dame 49, (3) Fox Valley Lutheran 10

(4) Grafton 22, (1) Port Washington 21

(7) Menasha 32, (3) New Berlin West 6

(1) Monroe 28, (5) McFarland 20

(7) Stoughton 27, (3) Waterford 16

DIVISION 4

(4) Baldwin-Woodville 46, (1) St. Croix Central 29

(6) Somerset 42, (2) Mosinee 40

(1) Lodi 49, (4) West Salem 0

(2) Appleton Xavier 14, (6) Winneconne 3

(5) Lakeside Lutheran 28, (1) Platteville 7

(2) Catholic Memorial 56, (6) Lake Mills 7

(1) Two Rivers 35, (4) Campbellsport 0

(2) Luxemburg-Casco 41, (3) Kiel 0

DIVISION 5

(5) St. Croix Falls 22, (1) Colby 6

(2) Northwestern 58, (3) Stanley-Boyd 48

(1) Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16, (4) Amherst 14

(3) Wrightstown 21, (2) Southern Door 6

(1) La Crosse Aquinas 46, (5) Watertown Luther Prep 22

(3) Columbus 33, (2) Prairie du Chien 7

(4) Lake Country Lutheran 16, (8) Mayville 14

(3) Horicon/Hustisford 27, (7) Lomira 26 (OT)

DIVISION 6

(1) Grantsburg 48, (4) Ladysmith 14

(3) Cameron 34, (7) Cadott 16

(1) Auburndale 33, (5) Coleman 22

(2) Stratford 21, (3) Mondovi 0

(1) Kewaunee 42, (4) Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

(2) Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 41, (6) Howards Grove 6

(1) Darlington 7, (5) Mineral Point 0

(3) Lancaster 30, (2) Kenosha St. Joseph 20

DIVISION 7

(1) Boyceville 30, (4) Spring Valley 0

(2) Edgar 20, (3) Eau Claire Regis 0

(3) Bangor 28, (2) Pepin/Alma 13

(1) Potosi/Cassville 24, (4) River Ridge 6

(3) Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 48, (2) Johnson Creek 20

(1) Reedsville 35, (4) Cambria-Friesland 0

(2) Randolph 43, (3) Oshkosh Lourdes 13

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are Wisconsin high school football scores: WIAA Playoffs Level 2