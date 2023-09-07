Wisconsin high school football schedule and scores for Week 4 of the 2023 season

Thursday’s games

West De Pere at Ashwaubenon

Bay Port at Pulaski

Sheboygan North at Manitowoc Lincoln

Green Bay East at De Pere

Menasha at Green Bay West

Green Bay Preble at Green Bay Southwest

Sheboygan South at Notre Dame

Friday’s games

Appleton East at Oshkosh North, 5 p.m.

Pacelli at Pittsville

North Fond du Lac at Omro

Weyauwega-Fremont at Nekoosa

Auburndale at Oconto Falls

Lomira at Winnebago Lutheran

Hortonville at Appleton West

Waupun at Kewaskum

Assumption at Marathon

Wisconsin Rapids at Stevens Point

Reedsville at Cedar Grove-Belgium

Howards Grove at Manitowoc Lutheran

Plymouth at Berlin

Fox Valley Lutheran at New London

Wrightstown at Xavier

New Holstein at Kohler/Lutheran/Christian

Oshkosh West at Appleton North

Roncalli at Kiel

Mayville at Campbellsport

Freedom at Winneconne

Kaukauna at Neenah

Pardeeville at St. Mary Catholic

Manawa at Stratford

Denmark at Seymour

Luxemburg-Casco at Shawano

Little Chute at Waupaca

Hilbert at Random Lake

Peshtigo at Mishicot

Ozaukee at Oostburg

Two Rivers at Brillion

Valders at Chilton

Sheboygan Falls at Ripon

Amherst at Shiocton

Southern Door at Bonduel

St. Mary’s Springs at Laconia

Fond du Lac at Kimberly

Crivitz at Clintonville

Kewaunee at Oconto

Sturgeon Bay at Marinette

Bark River/Harris at Coleman

Marshfield at D.C. Everest

Wausau East at Wausau West

Oakfield at Kickapoo/La Farge

Algoma at Gibraltar

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at De Soto

Wausaukee at Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran

Sevastopol at Lena/St. Thomas

Menominee Indian at Marion/Tigerton

Suring at Gillett

Fall River/Rio at Lourdes Academy, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Wonewoc/Weston at Valley Christian, 2:30 p.m.

