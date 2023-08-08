With the Wisconsin high school football regular season a week away, here are 28 players to watch in the Appleton area

Neenah junior quarterback Evan Vanevenhoven had a breakout season last year for the Rockets, running for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also passed for 995 yards and 11 scores.

We're about a week away from Week 1 of the high school football season. Here are the top 28 players to watch in the Appleton area.

Brayden Arndt, sr., Weyauwega-Fremont

Arndt (6-foot, 151 pounds) was a first-team all-Central Wisconsin Large pick at wide receiver last season. He led the Warhawks with 36 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns and also tallied 560 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

Brock Arndt, sr., Appleton North

Arndt (6-3, 235) was a first-team Associated Press and first-team Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state (Large Schools) pick at linebacker. Unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley Association and the league’s co-linebacker and defensive player of the year with Kimberly’s Ethan Doucette. Finished with 111 total tackles, including 10 for loss, with two sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. He is the top-ranked senior linebacker by wissports.net.

Brody Beck, sr., Kimberly

The 5-11, 185-pound linebacker totaled 89 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Was an honorable-mention selection on the FVA all-conference team.

Tyler Brightman, sr., Xavier

The 6-6, 175-pound Brightman was a second-team all-Bay Conference performer last season. He will man the free safety position this season as well as play snaps at receiver.

Cole Calkins, sr., Menasha

The 6-2, 200-pound Calkins was a unanimous first-team all-Fox River Classic Conference South pick at defensive line. Finished with 42 tackles, including 15 for loss, and five sacks. Ranked No. 14 among senior defensive linemen by wissports.net.

Freedom's Carson Clausen was a standout two-way player for the Irish last season at tight end and defensive end.

Carson Clausen, sr., Freedom

Clausen (6-0, 220) was a first-team all-North Eastern Conference pick at tight end after totaling 27 catches for 350 yards and 10 touchdowns. Was also a second-team pick at defensive end after finishing with 51 total tackles with 14 for loss and 10 sacks and a pair of safeties.

Nate Cleveland, sr., Neenah

The 5-10, 255-pound offensive lineman was a second-team all-FVA selection and helped power one of the conference's top run games.

Kimberly tight end Abe Coronado (88) was a key figure in the Papermakers' potent run game last season.

Abe Coronado, sr., Kimberly

Coronado (6-0, 249) was second-team all-FVA at tight end and a key figure in the Papermakers' run game. Also caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Draeger, sr., Hortonville

The 6-5, 280-pound Draeger was first-team all-Valley Football Association at offensive line. Has recently been receiving several Division I offers (Colgate, Valparaiso, Bucknell).

Grant Dean, jr., Neenah

Versatile playmaker (5-11, 167) was a second-team pick at returner on the all-FVA team and honorable mention at safety. Had 33 rushes for 488 yards (14.8 average) and three touchdowns, and 12 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Averaged 11.5 yards on punt returns and 14.9 on kick returns. Had 44 total tackles on defense with three interceptions.

Finnley Doriot, sr., Kaukauna

The 6-2, 185-pound Doriot was second-team all-Fox Valley Association at quarterback. Finished with 2,054 yards on 155-of-267 attempts and 19 touchdowns. Ranked No. 5 among senior quarterbacks by wissports.net.

Karson Ernst, sr., Kaukauna

Ernst (6-3, 300) was second-team all-FVA at offensive line.

Charlie Garvey, sr., Wrightstown

Garvey (6-4, 315) was unanimous first-team all-North Eastern Conference at offensive line.

Zach Halbach, sr., Chilton

The 6-1, 175-pound Halbach was first-team all-Eastern Wisconsin Conference at defensive back. Totaled 59 tackles, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

Xavier's Reid Hietpas is a top linebacker and will also play quarterback for the Hawks this season.

Reid Hietpas, sr., Xavier

The 6-1, 200-pound Hietpas was unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference for the Hawks at linebacker. Is expected to take over the quarterback role this season. Ran for 254 yards on 57 carries for seven touchdowns.

Luke Keller, sr., Neenah

Keller (6-3, 210) was first-team all-FVA at tight end/fullback. Had eight catches for 163 yards (20.4 average) and three touchdowns. Was also 3-for-4 on field goal attempts. Is ranked No. 9 among senior tight ends by wissports.net.

Sam McGivern, sr., Kimberly

McGivern (6-3, 250) was first-team all-Fox Valley Association and honorable mention on the WFCA (Large Schools) all-state team at defensive end. Finished with 55 total tackles. Also had five sacks and a forced fumble. Ranked No. 4 among senior defensive linemen by wissports.net. Has a verbal commitment to play at Yale.

Winneconne running back/defensive back Ethan Mathe ran for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns and also had 36 tackles with five interceptions for the Wolves last season.

Ethan Mathe, sr., Winneconne

Mathe (5-7, 180) was a unanimous first-team pick at running back and the East Central Conference offensive back of the year. Finished with 804 yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns. Was also a first-team pick at defensive back where he totaled 36 tackles with five interceptions, including one returned for a score. Will play safety this season. Ranked No. 14 among senior running backs by wissports.net.

Jack Modder, sr., Appleton North

The 6-1, 285-pound Modder was first-team all-Fox Valley Association at offensive line. Has a Division I offer from Valparaiso.

Kade Rosenow, sr., Clintonville

The 6-5, 190-pound quarterback was first-team all-Northwoods Conference and WFCA (Small Schools) all-state honorable mention. Finished with 2,383 yards passing on 135-of-228 attempts with 32 touchdowns. Ranked No. 14 among senior quarterbacks by wissports.net.

Bennett Schmidt, sr., Shiocton

The 6-5, 175-pound Schmidt was second-team all-Central Wisconsin Conference Large at receiver. He caught 45 passes for 894 yards and seven touchdowns. Also had 25 tackles and an interception as a defensive back.

Ty Schwartzkopf, sr., Menasha

The 5-11, 160-pound receiver caught 23 passes for 402 yards (17.5 average) and six touchdowns. Also returned three kicks for 131 yards and a touchdown. Was first-team all-Fox River Classic Conference South.

Miles Sillas, sr., Hortonville

The 6-4, 240-pound Silas was honorable mention on the Valley Football Association all-league team. Ranked No. 3 among edge defenders by wissports.net. Finished with 31 total tackles and two sacks. Has Division I offers from Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Iowa State.

Seth Valeri, sr., Hortonville

Valeri (6-0, 180) was unanimous first-team all-Valley Football Association at defensive back. Totaled 30 tackles and two interceptions. Also had 17 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver as well as four kickoff returns for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Little Chute quarterback Charlie VandenBurgt had 15 touchdown passes as a junior last season.

Charlie VandenBurgt, sr., Little Chute

The 5-10, 150-pound quarterback was first-team all-North Eastern Conference. He finished with 1,663 yards passing on 118-of-202 attempts with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Carson Van Dinter, sr., Kaukauna

The 6-3, 195-pound safety led the Ghosts in total tackles (52), including four for loss, and also had an interception and forced fumble. Will play collegiately for Iowa State.

Mitch Verstegen, sr., Kaukauna

The 6-5, 280-pound Verstegen was unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley Association at offensive line. Is ranked No. 5 among offensive linemen in the state by wissports.net. Will play collegiately at Indiana.

Evan Vanevenhoven, jr., Neenah

The 5-11, 165-pound quarterback was second-team all-Fox Valley Association. Finished with 995 yards passing on 63-of-94 attempts (64%) and 11 touchdowns. Also ran for 1,185 yards on 146 carries (8.1 average) with 14 touchdowns.

Other players to watch

Carter Appl, Xavier, DL; Connor Briones, Neenah, LB; Ty Carlson, Menasha, DB; Braden Dickman, Kimberly, OL; Tommy Fields, New London, LB; Ryder Hoffman, Appleton West, QB; Tyler Jezeski, Kaukauna, LB; Jacob Junkins, Appleton East, OL; Brady Lamon, Appleton North, DL; Quinton Lumsden, Xavier, DE; Ashton Post, St. Mary Catholic, RB; Quinn Ludvigsen, Menasha, LB; Christian Pride, Appleton North, DB; Aiden Roh, Hortonville, DL; Jonah Schlueter, New London, DB; A.J. Seidler, Xavier, K; Sawyer Steineke, Kaukauna, DL; Daniel Simon, OL, Winneconne; Zander Streim, Appleton East, DL.

CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT: Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Be sure to download our app on the App Store or Google Play. Follow us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Newsletters

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Top high school football players to watch in the Appleton area