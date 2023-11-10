The Wisconsin high school football coach stricken during a playoff game is 'doing very well'

The football coach stricken on the sideline during a high school playoff game last weekend is on his way to recovery but not ready to lead his team in its state semifinal game Friday.

Matt Hensler, head coach for Badger High School in Lake Geneva, suffered shortness of breath during the team’s Level 3 playoff victory over Kettle Moraine in Wales and was taken to the hospital.

Badger athletic director Jim Kluge said in an email Friday that Hensler was released from the hospital earlier in the week “and is doing very well.”

With a 28-7 victory over Kettle Moraine, the Badgers advanced to play Sun Prairie East on Friday in Oconomowoc with a berth in the WIAA Division 2 title game on the line.

Coaching duties were to be split among the staff, Hensler said. The Badger roster includes 13 assistant coaches. Co-defensive coordinator Mike Koronkiewicz was the first to address players after the Level 3 victory.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badger High School football coach out of hospital, 'doing very well'