Wisconsin has high expectations for new season after falling short of NCAA Tournament berth last March

MADISON – Greg Gard and his players were reminded last season that the margin between triumph and failure can be painfully small.

“I’ve gone back through all the games,” Gard said when asked about last season. “We had 23 games that came down to the last four minutes. We go 13-10 in those games.

“We had leads in eight of them and lost eight.”

Eight.

Of all the reasons UW failed to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament, the team’s inability to close out close games was No. 1 on the list.

Tyler Wahl and Badgers are picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten.

Greg Gard's team last season lost two league games in OT and five others by a combined 12 points

Consider some of the losses:

UW led Nebraska by 17 points with 17 minutes 31 seconds left in the game but faltered and lost in overtime – by 10 points.

UW gave up a three-pointer at the end of regulation at Michigan and then lost in overtime – by eight points.

UW lost twice to Northwestern by a combined five points and lost home games to Michigan State by four points, to league champion Purdue by two and to Rutgers by one.

“The margin for error we know is very slim,” Gard said. “But I think helped put them in a mindset: You know what? We’re not real far away.”

Arguably the No. 1 reason UW lost so many close games was a lack of scoring options/depth. On most nights, the Badgers featured at most five or six players capable of scoring. That included Tyler Wahl, whose effectiveness was diminished after he suffered a serious ankle injury on Jan. 3 against Minnesota.

That resulted in a greater burden for Chucky Hepburn, particularly late in the shot clock.

“We don’t just want to give it to Chucky every single possession and force him to make a play,” said Steven Crowl, who focused on improving his three-point shot. “Just having other guys that are able to do stuff and having different sets. Just being more prepared for those situations. That could really help us this year and I think we will be.”

The lone departure was guard Jordan Davis, who transferred to Illinois State. Davis shot 30.8% from three-point range, averaged 5.1 points per game and started 18 of 35 games for UW.

UW added transfer AJ Storr, who could help give the Badgers more scoring options this season.

Led by transfer AJ Storr and two key freshmen, the Badgers should have more scoring options

In summary:

UW brings back five players who started between 19 and 36 games last season, added transfer AJ Storr and brought in a solid freshman class.

Freshmen forward Nolan Winter and guard John Blackwell appear ready to contribute. Gus Yalden could eventually as well, though missing a week of practice because of an injury set him back.

Carter Gilmore, Kamari McGee and Isaac Lindsey should find roles this season.

“This definitely does remind me of the team two years ago,” Hepburn said, referring to the UW team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. “I feel like from an athletic perspective, we’re probably more athletic than that team was my freshman year…

“I feel this team has a really high ceiling. I think everyone on this team knows what we’re capable of.

“I feel like we’re more experienced. More depth off the bench. We’re going to know how to finish games, know how to win games.”

UW is picked to finish fifth in the league, five spots ahead of where it was picked two seasons ago. Defending champion Purdue is ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll and No 3 in The AP poll. Michigan State is No. 4 in both polls. Illinois is No. 25 in The AP poll.

“We had no seniors walk out the door,” Gard said. “So, in today’s world if you can retain the core of what you have and build upon what they went through last year? I think that is a challenge that didn’t exist five years ago.

“To have these guys all committed to want to come back and to do that for each other, I think speaks volumes to where their minds are.

“And I know what their expectations are. They’re high. This group wants to chase more titles.”

“I really like this group,” Gard said. “I’ve liked this group from the beginning. I just think having as many guys as we have back in today’s world… retention is something our staff talked about more than anything through the offseason, and even toward the end of last year, knowing that we had a chance to have everybody back.

“Credit to the players to committing to coming back and committing to being a part of something bigger than themselves. And obviously the newcomers have fit right in.

“We have a lot of depth. More size. Obviously, experience is evident. But our younger guys have really stepped in and challenged the older guys.

More: AJ Storr shines and other takeaways from UW's exhibition game with UW-Stevens Point

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team high expectations for 2023-24