Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell comments on Ben Kueter’s move to wrestling

Ben Kueter’s recent announcement that he will be dedicating himself to wrestling only for the next 10 months isn’t overly surprising considering his talent and the doors open for him to pursue right now.

Sure, it may impact the Iowa Hawkeyes’ linebacker depth chart, but the opportunity Kueter has right now is the U23 Worlds and the NCAA title to focus on. Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell thinks this move could turn into more and may pivot into a full-on wrestling career with football falling by the wayside.

Fickell spoke to Josh Basch on his podcast Baschamania.

My guess is he’s going wrestling. I think it’d be hard to turn back. If he has success in wrestling, and I don’t know his career. He’s a great high school guy, great international and stuff like that made the U23 team. I think it’d be really hard to throw it all in and think you’re gonna go back into football, just because recruiting wise, I mean, there’s going to be more and more guys. – Luke Fickell

Fickell has been outspoken about his preference for guys playing multiple high school sports and how that can breed success. Once it gets to the college level, it becomes so much harder with the time commitments.

Everybody’s journey is different and I’ll be really encouraged to watch his journey and see how it goes. I think it’s 10 times more difficult to do both of them today than even was when I was in college … The guys were just so good now. – Luke Fickell

Keuter, the four-star recruit from Iowa City was ranked the No. 4 prospect in Iowa per 247Sports Composite as part of the class of 2023. Despite being listed at 220 pounds on the Iowa football roster, Kueter wrestled in 285-pound weight class going 3-1 last year.

