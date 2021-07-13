Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list
Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst was named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list earlier today, joining a group that consists of four other Big Ten coaches and 17 total coaches around the country.
When you hear the list, it’s pretty hard to believe Chryst is being mentioned in the same sentence. But it makes sense, the Badger head coach is one of the winningest in the nation since taking over in 2015 and is underrated by many around the country.
But for that impressive context, the newly-released Dodd Trophy preseason watch list is…
Paul Chryst
Indiana’s Tom Allen
UNC’s Mack Brown
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell
Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell
Ohio State’s Ryan Day
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz
Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher
Penn State’s James Franklin
Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly
Washington’s Jimmy Lake
Florida’s Dan Mullen
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley
Alabama’s Nick Saban
Georgia’s Kirby Smart
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney
It’s an impressive group. Time will now tell who takes the award from 2020 winner Pat Fitzgerald.
