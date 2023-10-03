Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell among the top 25 highest paid coaches in college football

On3 recently released its 2023 College Football Coaching Salary Index, releasing the top coaching salaries across college football.

The sport these days is about competition, in every facet. Whether it’s recruiting, facilities, coaching salaries or on the field, a college football program needs a hefty sum of money to make the entire operation work.

As is the case with any business operating on the level college football does, there is a lot of money coming in to make it all possible.

Wisconsin entered this so-called arms race last November when it hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell was one of the hottest names in the sport and had plenty of programs trying to win his services in previous years.

How much money is Wisconsin reportedly paying Fickell? There’s an answer to that, and where he falls among the top coaches in the sport:

Nick Saban (Alabama)

Salary: $11.4 million

2023 Record: 4-1

Career Record: 289-70-1

Resume: Seven National Championships, 10-time SEC champion, two-time AP Coach Of The Year, considered the greatest coach in the sport’s history

Dabo Swinney (Clemson)

Salary: $10.88 million

2023 Record: 3-2

Career Record: 164-41

Resume: Two National Championships, 8-time ACC champion, 2015 AP Coach Of The Year, second most wins in Clemson history

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Salary: $10.7 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 86-15

Resume: Two National Championships, two-time SEC champion, three-time SEC Coach Of The Year, back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022

Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Salary: $10.27 million

2023 Record: 4-0

Career Record: 49-6

Resume: Two-time Big Ten champion, 2019 Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

Salary: $10.02 million

2023 Record: 2-0 (fired last week)

Career Record: 25-21

Resume: 2021 Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Lincoln Riley (USC)

Salary: $10 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 71-13

Resume: Four-time Big 12 champion, 2018 Big 12 Coach Of The Year, has produced three Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams)

Brian Kelly (LSU)

Salary: $9.7 million

2023 Record: 3-2

Career Record: 179-68

Resume: Two-time AP Coach Of The Year, took Notre Dame to the 2012 BCS National Championship

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

Salary: $9.15 million

2023 Record: 4-1

Career Record: 126-45

Resume: 2013 National Champion, three-time ACC champion

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Salary: $9.01 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 71-59

Resume: 2018 SEC Coach Of The Year

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

Salary: $9 million

2023 Record: 4-1

Career Record: 89-48

Resume: Two-time Conference USA champion, National Champion as Alabama offensive coordinator in 2015

Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Salary: $9 million

2023 Record: 4-1

Career Record: 50-17

Resume: 2022 SEC Coach Of The Year

James Franklin (Penn State)

Salary: $8.5 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 107-51

Resume: 2016 Big Ten champion

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Salary: $8.25 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 108-46

Resume: Two-time Big Ten champion, 2011 NFL Coach Of The Year, 2021 AP College Football Coach Of The Year, 2022 Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Mario Cristobal (Miami)

Salary: $10.88 million

2023 Record: 4-0

Career Record: 71-67

Resume: Two-time Pac 12 champion, 2019 AP Pac 12 Coach Of The Year

Luke Fickell (Wisconsin)

Salary: $7.63 million

2023 Record: 3-1

Career Record: 67-26

Resume: Two-time AAC champion, three-time AAC Coach Of The Year, 2021 AFCA Coach Of The Year

Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)

Salary: $7.63 million

2023 Record: 2-2

Career Record: 158-77

Resume: 2011 Big 12 champion, two-time Big 12 Coach Of The Year, Oklahoma State coach since 2005, in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Salary: $7.3 million

2023 Record: 4-0

Career Record: 60-32

Resume: 2019 AAC champion

Billy Napier (Florida)

Salary: $7.2 million

2023 Record: 3-2

Career Record: 49-21

Resume: Two-time Sun Belt champion, two-time Sun Belt Coach Of The Year

Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

Salary: $7.1 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 11-7

Resume: Two-time National Champion as Clemson defensive coordinator

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)

Salary: $7 million

2023 Record: 4-1

Career Record: 190-116

Resume: Iowa coach since 1999, two-time Big Ten champion, four-time Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Dan Lanning (Oregon)

Salary: $6.62 million

2023 Record: 5-0

Career Record: 15-3

Resume: 2021 National Champion as Georgia defensive coordinator

Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Salary: $6.5 million

2023 Record: 3-2

Career Record: 86-45

Resume: 2011 Sun Belt champion

Bret Bielema (Illinois)

Salary: $6.5 million

2023 Record: 2-3

Career Record: 112-73

Resume: Three-time Big Ten champion, 2006 Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Salary: $6.36 million

2023 Record: 2-3

Career Record: 21-20

Resume: 2-0 bowl record at Arkansas, Georgia OL coach from 2016-2019

Kyle Whittingham (Utah)

Salary: $6.33 million

2023 Record: 4-1

Career Record: 158-75

Resume: Two-time Pac 12 champion, two-time Pac 12 Coach Of The Year

