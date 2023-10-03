Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell among the top 25 highest paid coaches in college football
On3 recently released its 2023 College Football Coaching Salary Index, releasing the top coaching salaries across college football.
The sport these days is about competition, in every facet. Whether it’s recruiting, facilities, coaching salaries or on the field, a college football program needs a hefty sum of money to make the entire operation work.
As is the case with any business operating on the level college football does, there is a lot of money coming in to make it all possible.
Wisconsin entered this so-called arms race last November when it hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell was one of the hottest names in the sport and had plenty of programs trying to win his services in previous years.
How much money is Wisconsin reportedly paying Fickell? There’s an answer to that, and where he falls among the top coaches in the sport:
Nick Saban (Alabama)
Salary: $11.4 million
2023 Record: 4-1
Career Record: 289-70-1
Resume: Seven National Championships, 10-time SEC champion, two-time AP Coach Of The Year, considered the greatest coach in the sport’s history
Dabo Swinney (Clemson)
Salary: $10.88 million
2023 Record: 3-2
Career Record: 164-41
Resume: Two National Championships, 8-time ACC champion, 2015 AP Coach Of The Year, second most wins in Clemson history
Kirby Smart (Georgia)
Salary: $10.7 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 86-15
Resume: Two National Championships, two-time SEC champion, three-time SEC Coach Of The Year, back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022
Ryan Day (Ohio State)
Salary: $10.27 million
2023 Record: 4-0
Career Record: 49-6
Resume: Two-time Big Ten champion, 2019 Big Ten Coach Of The Year
Mel Tucker (Michigan State)
Salary: $10.02 million
2023 Record: 2-0 (fired last week)
Career Record: 25-21
Resume: 2021 Big Ten Coach Of The Year
Lincoln Riley (USC)
Salary: $10 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 71-13
Resume: Four-time Big 12 champion, 2018 Big 12 Coach Of The Year, has produced three Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams)
Brian Kelly (LSU)
Salary: $9.7 million
2023 Record: 3-2
Career Record: 179-68
Resume: Two-time AP Coach Of The Year, took Notre Dame to the 2012 BCS National Championship
Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)
Salary: $9.15 million
2023 Record: 4-1
Career Record: 126-45
Resume: 2013 National Champion, three-time ACC champion
Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
Salary: $9.01 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 71-59
Resume: 2018 SEC Coach Of The Year
Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
Salary: $9 million
2023 Record: 4-1
Career Record: 89-48
Resume: Two-time Conference USA champion, National Champion as Alabama offensive coordinator in 2015
Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Salary: $9 million
2023 Record: 4-1
Career Record: 50-17
Resume: 2022 SEC Coach Of The Year
James Franklin (Penn State)
Salary: $8.5 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 107-51
Resume: 2016 Big Ten champion
Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)
Salary: $8.25 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 108-46
Resume: Two-time Big Ten champion, 2011 NFL Coach Of The Year, 2021 AP College Football Coach Of The Year, 2022 Big Ten Coach Of The Year
Mario Cristobal (Miami)
Salary: $10.88 million
2023 Record: 4-0
Career Record: 71-67
Resume: Two-time Pac 12 champion, 2019 AP Pac 12 Coach Of The Year
Luke Fickell (Wisconsin)
Salary: $7.63 million
2023 Record: 3-1
Career Record: 67-26
Resume: Two-time AAC champion, three-time AAC Coach Of The Year, 2021 AFCA Coach Of The Year
Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)
Salary: $7.63 million
2023 Record: 2-2
Career Record: 158-77
Resume: 2011 Big 12 champion, two-time Big 12 Coach Of The Year, Oklahoma State coach since 2005, in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame
Mike Norvell (Florida State)
Salary: $7.3 million
2023 Record: 4-0
Career Record: 60-32
Resume: 2019 AAC champion
Billy Napier (Florida)
Salary: $7.2 million
2023 Record: 3-2
Career Record: 49-21
Resume: Two-time Sun Belt champion, two-time Sun Belt Coach Of The Year
Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
Salary: $7.1 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 11-7
Resume: Two-time National Champion as Clemson defensive coordinator
Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)
Salary: $7 million
2023 Record: 4-1
Career Record: 190-116
Resume: Iowa coach since 1999, two-time Big Ten champion, four-time Big Ten Coach Of The Year
Dan Lanning (Oregon)
Salary: $6.62 million
2023 Record: 5-0
Career Record: 15-3
Resume: 2021 National Champion as Georgia defensive coordinator
Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
Salary: $6.5 million
2023 Record: 3-2
Career Record: 86-45
Resume: 2011 Sun Belt champion
Bret Bielema (Illinois)
Salary: $6.5 million
2023 Record: 2-3
Career Record: 112-73
Resume: Three-time Big Ten champion, 2006 Big Ten Coach Of The Year
Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
Salary: $6.36 million
2023 Record: 2-3
Career Record: 21-20
Resume: 2-0 bowl record at Arkansas, Georgia OL coach from 2016-2019
Kyle Whittingham (Utah)
Salary: $6.33 million
2023 Record: 4-1
Career Record: 158-75
Resume: Two-time Pac 12 champion, two-time Pac 12 Coach Of The Year