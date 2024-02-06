Wisconsin HC Greg Gard gives classy response to question about officiating in loss to Purdue

Wisconsin’s 75-69 loss to Purdue on Sunday did not come without a bit of controversy — at least in the fans’ eyes.

The Badgers fell victim to several questionable calls down the stretch of the game. First, Purdue center Zach Edey was given a favorable whistle. Second, Braden Smith appeared to travel during an inbounds play, but a foul was called on Chucky Hepburn. Then, finally, a Purdue guard trying to inbound the basketball appeared to step on the baseline, but again nothing was called.

Those are the controversial plays from late in the contest that had many Badgers fans irate after the game.

If you ask me, the game was a loss regardless of those calls. Wisconsin was out-rebounded, didn’t shoot well and seemed to lack the big run when opportunities presented themselves in the second half. It’s a game the Badgers could have easily won, but it wasn’t stolen by the officials.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard shares that sentiment. Here was his classy response to a question about the officiating after the game:

Forgot to post yesterday, but here's Greg Gard's thoughts on the officiating in Sunday's loss to Purdue.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/d8lwgDecjx — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 5, 2024

“Officiating isn’t why we lose games,” Gard said. “Not going to fall into that trap and blame them.”

The entire explanation is well-said and speaks to Gard’s maturity as a leader.

In an un-related point, this is why Gard’s complaints to the refs during games hold so much weight. He doesn’t complain about everything like some coaches do — so when a real issue arises, the refs are more inclined to listen to his side and give him the benefit of the doubt. It’s how all coaches should conduct themselves on the sideline.

