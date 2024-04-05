Wisconsin HC Greg Gard clarifies Kirk Penney’s role, the open position on his coaching staff

Wisconsin basketball head coach Greg Gard joined 97.3 The Game earlier this week and discussed numerous topics, including the turnover on his coaching staff.

His staff is in a state of flux at the moment. Longtime assistant coach Dean Oliver recently announced he was leaving the program, while there are some rumors that top assistant Joe Krabbenhoft is in consideration for a head coach position elsewhere.

Gard clarified that the program is searching for Oliver’s replacement — a position that will include recruiting off campus. He also added that program legend Kirk Penney will be on staff as a full-time analyst.

Greg Gard … "Kirk Penney will be on our staff as a full-time analyst in charge of offense." — EricTheRed (@RealEricTheRed) April 5, 2024

Further clarification on Kirk Penney's role: He will not recruit on the road. He will be part of offensive strategy, skill instruction, game planning, scouting, and on-campus recruiting. Dean Oliver's position will be filled by a new coach who will recruit off campus. — EricTheRed (@RealEricTheRed) April 5, 2024

Penney joined Gard’s staff as a special assistant in November 2023. It appears his responsibilities will grow with another season and the departure of Oliver.

Wisconsin remains on the hunt for Oliver’s full-time replacement as the programs moves into preparation for a critical 2024-25 season.

