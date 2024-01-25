Wisconsin had Jim Harbaugh’s number for the bulk of his tenure at Michigan

Michigan head coach and reigning national champion Jim Harbaugh took the head job with the Chargers last night, returning to the NFL for the first time since 2014.

He leaves Michigan after a solid coaching tenure became a legendary one. Program stagnation and calls for his job in 2020 were met with three straight College Football Playoff appearances and this year’s National Championship.

Harbaugh’s final record there is 89-25 and 3-6 in bowl games — two of those wins coming in the last few months.

There will be substantial fallout from this news. OC Sherrone Moore is likely to get the job, which will create some stability. But as seen with Alabama post-Nick Saban, there will now be a 30-day transfer window for the entire roster. This could lead to a ton of player movement from one of the nation’s best rosters.

Before all of that happens, it’s time to re-hash Wisconsin’s history against Harbaugh over the last decade. Despite where things trended post-2020, the Badgers actually had his number for a significant chunk of time.

2016: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 7

Oct 1, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 14-7. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This was a top-10 matchup, believe it or not. The Badgers and Wolverines both entered at 4-0, Wisconsin at No. 8 in the nation and Michigan at No. 4.

The story of the game: Badgers QB Alex Hornibrook struggled — going 9/25 for 88 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. This interception to Michigan DB Jourdan Lewis was the clincher:

this is now my second favorite jourdan lewis interception pic.twitter.com/Uu6XqweCuG — coach mack af (@OnceUgoMack) November 30, 2018

2017: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) spring 32 yard to score a touchdown on a run during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin entered ranked No. 5 in the nation at 10-0, just a few wins away from a College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan was No. 24 in the nation at 8-2, posing one of the Badgers’ only tough tests of the season.

The Badgers’ defense was great all afternoon, shutting Michigan down and allowing for this Nick Nelson punt return and big Kendric Pryor touchdown run to seal the deal.

It's Michigan Week. The last time @BadgerFootball hosted the Wolverines, in 2017, Nick Nelson (@Nickcityy) got things started. pic.twitter.com/uNP7q4wW0R — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 16, 2019

Wisconsin moves to 1-1 against Harbaugh.

2018: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill runs for a touchdown off an interception against Wisconsin in the second half Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

This game is forgettable. Alex Hornibrook was a turnover machine as the Wolverines scored 17 fourth-quarter points to coast to an easy victory.

Michigan moved to 2-1 against Wisconsin under Harbaugh.

2019: Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14

Sep 21, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This game may represent the peak of Badger fandom since the Russell Wilson era.

The No. 13-ranked Badgers dominated the Wolverines in every facet. The defense forced four turnovers, Jack Coan was efficient with his arm and his legs and Jonathan Taylor was terrific.

It’s insane to watch this play, then consider where things are now a little more than four years later:

Wisconsin evens the series up at 2-2.

2020: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

Nov 14, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This win became the Badgers’ third over Harbaugh in a four-year stretch. It wasn’t a stretch to say that Wisconsin was operating as a better football program at that time.

This game also was the continued peak of the Graham Mertz era. The Badgers dominated in every facet, and came away with one of the funniest interceptions I’ve ever seen off Michigan QB Joe Milton.

Wisconsin played Joe Milton once upon a time…#neverforget pic.twitter.com/M3tYOwLDPn — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 31, 2022

Wisconsin was 3-2 against Michigan, having won three of the last four.

2021: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks from the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This is where things really took a turn.

Wisconsin was 1-2 on the season after tough losses to Penn State and Notre Dame. But the team was still really solid, minus the erratic play of Mertz under center.

The game was a battle until Mertz was knocked out of the game, and it became a bloodbath. I contest that this Wisconsin team was still on par with Michigan, it was just a worst-case scenario with Chase Wolf having to enter the contest.

🚨 GRAHAM MERTZ TD PASS 🚨 Wisconsin (-2) trails Michigan 13-10 at halftime 🏈pic.twitter.com/M63oY22l8m — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 2, 2021

A rematch of these teams would’ve happened in the Big Ten Championship had the Badgers beaten Minnesota at the end of the season. Given how the team was trending, I’d bet that the title game would’ve been extremely close.

But that never happened, Michigan went on to win a National Championship and Wisconsin went into a minor free fall.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire