Wisconsin guard selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The Badgers men’s basketball team defeated Western Illinois 71-49 on Monday night, but before that, freshman guard John Blackwell was announced as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Wisconsin won the Fort Myers Tip-Off last week, beating both #24 Virginia and SMU on their way to the title. Blackwell was an integral part of the team’s success, averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds over the two contests.

With his selection as the conference’s top freshman last week, Blackwell became the first Badger to be chosen for the award since Chucky Hepburn in December 2021.

In Monday’s win over the Leathernecks, Blackwell was able to pitch in five points, only his second contest this year not in double-digits.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire