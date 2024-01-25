Wisconsin basketball guard Kamari McGee is out indefinitely because of a leg injury suffered vs. Indiana

Wisconsin Badgers guard Kamari McGee (4) is carried by teammates Max Klesmit (11) and Markus Ilver (35) after suffering a right foot/right ankle injury in the second half of their game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 19, 2024. He'll be out indefinitely.

MADISON – Wisconsin’s players and coaches have noted how a deeper bench has been one of the keys behind the Badgers’ rise to first place in the Big Ten men’s basketball race.

That depth likely will be tested for the next couple weeks.

Reserve point guard Kamari McGee, who did not play Tuesday at Minnesota because of a right foot/ankle injury suffered in the second half against Indiana, is out indefinitely.

McGee attended practice Thursday but was using a scooter to keep weight off the foot.

“The big thing with Kam is that he is such a great teammate and the energy he brings,” forward Steven Crowl said when asked about McGee’s absence. “Any time he is in the game you feel it and you know it.

"He has done a great job. He’ll be back in a few weeks.”

McGee has filled the role of No. 2 point guard behind Chucky Hepburn. He has played in 18 games and is averaging 6.8 minutes per game. Despite the limited playing time, McGee has recorded 12 steals, the No. 4 mark on the team.

He has also contributed to the offense by hitting 8 of 17 shots (47.1%) and 8 of 11 free throws (72.7%),

“He has been able to give us a good energy spark off the bench,” forward Tyler Wahl said. “He comes in and has gotten a bunch of steals. When he comes in, it seems like the ball ends up in his hands. And he is just playing within himself. He is doing a good job running the offense.

“We’re going to miss him, but it gives opportunities to (other) guys.”

UW (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) next hosts Michigan State (12-7, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Max Klesmit can fill in at point if needed, and Isaac Lindsey, who played four minutes at Minnesota, take over McGee's role.

“I have faith in all my teammates,” Hepburn said. “I believe they can come in and keep the momentum going. Whoever comes in, they’re going to be ready to play.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin basketball's Kamari McGee out indefinitely with injury