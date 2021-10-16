Wisconsin guard Brad Davison was known as the ‘fullback quarterback’ in high school
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison played quarterback in high school.
We saw him give a glimpse when he and the 2021-22 Badger basketball team took the field during a timeout during Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan.
Well, Davison took a stop at the Big Ten Tailgate this morning and talked about his high school quarterback days.
“If it was third-and-three or less than three I was always going quarterback sneak,” Davison said. “To the dismay of my high school football coach. I wasn’t afraid to take a hit, I liked it. They called me the fullback quarterback.”
Look, we all know @braddavi34 played QB in high school.
But the @BadgerMBB star's "They called me the fullback quarterback" ⬇️ is just too good to pass up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8iORWTP7fP
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 16, 2021
