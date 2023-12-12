Wisconsin guard again named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Wisconsin freshman guard John Blackwell was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week earlier today.

His averages from the contests this week at Michigan State and at Arizona include 23 minutes, 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 50% shooting from the field and 87.5% from the free throw line.

The honor is Blackwell’s second of the young season. That puts him in impressive company in Wisconsin history, joining four other Wisconsin Badgers to win have won multiple Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards: Brad Davison (2x), Ethan Happ (3x), Nigel Hayes (4x) and Sam Dekker (2x).

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native is averaging 18.3 minutes, 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals so far this season. His emergence as an impressive young option has greatly benefited head coach Greg Gard and the depth of this Badgers team.

Blackwell and the Badgers are back in action on Thursday against Jacksonville State.

