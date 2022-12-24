Wisconsin gets an oral commitment from a touted Texas quarterback for the 2024 freshman class

Phil Longo was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at North Carolina when the Tar Heels offered Mabry Mettauer a scholarship. Longo has since been hired as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator, and Mettauer has committed to the Badgers for 2024.

MADISON – Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin staff received an early Christmas present.

Mabrey Mettauer, one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2024 class, announced Saturday he has committed to UW.

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid!



Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Mettauer, who plays for The Woodlands in Texas, reportedly had scholarship offers from two dozen schools, including Texas Tech, TCU, SMU, Baylor, Ole Miss, LSU, Kansas, Miami, Cincinnati and North Carolina.

Mettauer’s recruitment has been intriguing in that it involves coaches from three schools who are now at UW.

Paul Chryst was UW’s head coach when Mettauer was offered last June during an unofficial visit. Bobby Engram, at the time preparing for his first season as UW’s offensive coordinator, was his primary recruiter.

That offer came less than two weeks after then-Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell offered Mabry. Fickell’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Cincinnati was Gino Guidugli, who is joining UW as tight ends coach.

Mettauer was offered by North Carolina about six months before Cincinnati and UW offered. The Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the time was Phil Longo, who is set to run UW’s offense in 2023.

Mettauer, 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, had a combined 3,234 yards of offense this season. He completed 157 of 236 attempts (66.5%) for 2,621 yards, with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 84 times for 613 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is the second known commitment for UW’s 2024 class. Austin Alexander, a cornerback from Marian Catholic High School in Illinois, committed to UW in October.

