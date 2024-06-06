Wisconsin gets commitment from Nolan Davenport, the fourth offensive lineman in 2025 class

MADISON -- Determined to rebuild the team's offensive line depth, Wisconsin has landed an oral commitment offensive tackle Nolan Davenport for the 2025 class.

Davenport, from Massillon, Ohio, announced his commitment Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Davenport held offers from Penn State, Missouri, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Northwestern, Purdue and others.

Davenport, who visited last weekend, is the fourth offensive lineman in the class, which has 14 announced commitments.

