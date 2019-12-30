Wisconsin gearing up to face a 'physical football team' in Rose Bowl

PASADENA – No matter what else you talk about, Wednesday's Rose Bowl is very likely going to come down to the line of scrimmage. Oregon and Wisconsin consider themselves physical teams with solid line play on both sides of the ball and the battle of the big guys is going to be brutal.

The Ducks, under Coach Mario Cristobal, are trying to shed the Pac-12 (and west coast) image of being soft up front. The Badgers, under Coach Paul Chryst (who had two tours of duty as offensive coordinator at Oregon State under Mike Riley), have made physical offensive-line play and tough defense their calling cards over the last several seasons.

And the Badgers, after studying Oregon on film, have an appreciation for how quickly the Ducks have adapted to a physical style.

"I do see their physicality on fiIm," Chryst said Monday at media day. "You can say with confidence that when you watched Oregon this year, they were a physical football team.

"That's the game of football. We know that doesn‘t just happen. You don't just put on the helmet and all of a sudden, you're physical. You've got to go out and every play, you do that. A big part of being physical is knowing what you're doing and knowing how to do it and then players trusting. Then they can cut it loose and play that way.

"Their players know what they're doing and they play with good technique and they play fast and then they cut it loose. I think that's truly a sign of coaching – and good coaching. The knowledge of knowing what to do and knowing how to do it and trust that you allow yourself to play physical."

The Badgers' tough inside linebacker Chris Orr is impressed with what he's seen of Oregon's physicality on the offensive line.

"You definitely see it on film," he said. "They communicate well together. They work well together. And they're moving people at the point of attack. It's going to be a fun game for me and our defense, because that's what we want.

"We welcome physicality, we welcome the challenge. At the end of the season, you want to be playing one of the best teams in the nation and they definitely are."

And do the Ducks remind him of any of the teams in the Big 10? Orr went directly to the top.

"I would say they are a combination of a few teams," he said. "A combination of Michigan and Ohio State. Schematically, a little bit like Illinois… a little bit of almost everybody, skillset-wise."

And Oregon's quarterback, Justin Herbert?

"He has one of the best arms I've seen," Orr said. "He can make all the throws and he doesn't make too many bad decisions. He's elusive enough to get out of the pocket. People assume he's unathletic, but he's athletic. He can definitely run."

