Wisconsin’s game against Rutgers will only be available on one streaming platform

Welcome to being a sports fan in 2023. Wisconsin fans will need a Peacock subscription in order to watch the Badgers take on the Rutgers Scarlet Nights on Saturday.

I don’t know where this phenomenon began, but it was definitely taken to another level when the NFL made Thursday Night Football only available on Amazon Prime.

So Wisconsin’s game will not be on FOX, ESPN, NBC, Big Ten Network, CBS or ABC this weekend. It will only be broadcast on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. The service costs $5.99 per month, or $59.99 for the entire year.

Badgers fans may want to go with the latter option, as the Wisconsin basketball team will play several Peacock-only games this winter.

Wisconsin and Rutgers kick off at 11 a.m. central as the Badgers look to go on a run after their bye week.

