Wisconsin’s game against Indiana will only be available on one streaming platform

For the second time in as many games, Wisconsin’s game against Indiana will be available exclusively on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Central on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Related: Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin basketball after its big win over Maryland

Wisconsin enters needing a win to continue a mini-streak dating back to its win over Ohio State. A win against Indiana, and the Badgers will have won three of four after the horrid stretch to start February.

Good news for the team’s chances: Indiana is ranked No. 103 by KenPom, No. 104 in the NET rankings and No. 106 in ESPN’s BPI. The Hoosiers are 2-7 in their last nine contests, including three straight losses to Purdue, Northwestern and Nebraska.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is 2-0 in its last two Peacock games — a 62-54 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes and 74-70 win over the Maryland Terrapins. Maybe that can be a sign of continued good things to come.

If fans somehow still don’t have a subscription, it costs $5.99 per month, or $59.99 for the entire year. This is Wisconsin’s last Peacock game of the 2023-24 regular season.

The Badgers did what they needed to • AJ Storr with some showtime

• Max Klesmit closes things out

• Tyler Wahl's calming presence@Brian_Butch breaks down the win 📋 pic.twitter.com/c9iqHPFnIA — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 22, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire