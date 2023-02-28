Wisconsin freshman Serah Williams earns Freshman of the Week

Following Wisconsin’s massive upset win over Michigan at home on senior day, Serah Williams earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week for a third time this year.

She had 14 points and five rebounds on 5-11 from the field in the win over the Wolverines.

Wisconsin finished their Big Ten campaign at 6-12, but ended the year on a three-game winning streak in conference play. The Badgers open Big Ten Tournament play against Purdue on Thursday.

Wisconsin earned the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament, and will look to advance to the quarterfinals to take on Iowa with a win on Thursday.

Another one@SerahWilliams25 is the @B1Gwbball Freshman of the Week for the third time this season! pic.twitter.com/CWfuhsb4eH — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire